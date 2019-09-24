Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has heaped praise on Reds wonderkid Harvey Elliott with comments that will no doubt have the club’s fans excited.

Speaking on behalf of Jurgen Klopp ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash against MK Dons, Lijnders spoke about how much Elliott had made an impression after joining first-team training.

Still only 16 years of age, the winger joined Liverpool from Fulham in the summer and looks one of the most exciting teenage talents in the country at the moment.

Elliott certainly looks as though he could soon become part of the LFC first-team, and fans will no doubt be hoping he could get a chance to shine in League Cup matches this season.

When asked if the England youth international could be involved against MK Dons, Lijnders did not explicitly answer, but perhaps hinted that he could by admitting how pleasantly surprised he’d been by him in training.

“What a surprise he was in the first sessions,” Lijnders told his press conference, as quoted in the tweet above by David Lynch.

“He is this player who sees so much around him before it happens. It’s not easy to step into our training [but] he showed this from the first seconds. We’re really happy with him.”