Man City Given Boost After Defender Injury Crisis

Manchester City have been hit with a recent injury crisis, which sees 2 of their best defenders unable to face their next opponents, which could be a massive blow to them and potentially their title chances, as every game is vital in terms of the title race, as Liverpool found out last season as they finished 1 point behind the champions Manchester City, despite only losing 1 game all season.

Manchester City suffered a recent injury blow when Aymeric Laporte game off injured against Brighton at the Etihad, with damaged cartilage in his knee. This injury is huge for him and Man City, as it means that he may not make a return before the end of the year, as suggested by the Guardian. This injury is one to add to the list for City, with Stones and Mendy examples of other defenders that are injured in the defensive positions. This is as well as having the likes of Sane and Jesus also injured, just to make their choice of selection that little bit smaller.

In order to cope with the injury crisis, Pep Guardiola has even promoted teenage star Taylor Harwood-Bellis in order to have enough depth available.

John Stones has said to have developed a muscular problem, which has seen him miss the past couple of games. This injury is not said to have been too serious and Pep Guardiola expects him to make a return in the coming weeks. Benjamin Mendy, who is also injured, is said to be back training with the squad but is taking it very slow and trying to get back to full fitness, so he can start playing again. However, he might not slip back into the squad straight away, as Zinchenko is playing excellently in that left-back position.

Manchester City have been given a boost in their recent downpour of bad injury news, as Nicolas Otamendi has returned from his international duties after deciding to leave the Argentina squad.

Originally, Otamendi was set to face Mexico in a friendly, which would take place in the early hours of Wednesday, if you were looking at it in GMT time. Then after this match, he would then face an 11-hour flight back home, which would see him arrive on the Thursday and then he would then be put into the squad to face Norwich away at the weekend.

This could seriously hinder his performance with all the travelling and jetlag, but they would have no other choice with the defensive problems that they are currently suffering. Norwich away itself is one of the longest trips for Man City to travel for any away match in the league. City will need some sort of class at the back and with the likes of Stones and Laporte not being available, they are relying on Otamendi heavily.

To begin with, many thought that Otamendi himself may have picked up an injury when training with the Argentinian squad, but the coach later revealed that as scheduled, he has returned to England in order to be fully fit for the game against Norwich. John Stones is said to be fit for the game against Norwich, however with it being his first game back from injury, Pep does not want to take any chances.

As mentioned earlier, every game is vital, as Man City look to claim another Premier League title, they face tough competition from the likes of Liverpool, who finished only one point behind them last season after only losing 1 game. With Liverpool looking in excellent form as per usual this season, there can be no slip ups, as it could majorly affect their title chances. Norwich striker Teemu Pukki has scored 5 goals in the 4 games of this season so far, which is something that will concern City, especially with the defensive issues they currently have. However, with City being the best team in the league when it comes to scoring goals, it may be a case of them outscoring Norwich in order to get the win and a clean sheet will not be the main priority.

Pep Guardiola may also be considering placing Fernandinho in the centre half position for this game, as he is fully fit and has played games there for City before. He is possibly the best defensive minded player in the squad that is not an actual defender. He could then use new signing Rodri as the defensive midfielder, to cover the original position of Fernandinho. It is doubtful that Guardiola is worrying too much about his situation with the strength in numbers that City have.