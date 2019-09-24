Manchester United chief Ed Woodward was reportedly spotted with his head in his hands at the London Stadium after watching his side’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

The Red Devils’ poor start to the season continued at the weekend as goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell, and it could mean bad news for struggling manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Bookies odds on the next Premier League manager to get sacked already have Solskjaer at just 6/1, and it seems his boss Woodward did not enjoy Man Utd’s performance against West Ham.

According to the Times, Woodward could be seen with his head in his hands in the directors’ lounge after the game, with body language that really says it all.

United got off to a poor start last year as well and sacked Jose Mourinho by December, with Solskjaer initially impressing as caretaker manager.

Since landing the job permanently, however, the Norwegian tactician has badly struggled and looks a little out of his depth in such a big job given his previous lack of experience at this level.