Manchester United legend Paul Ince has named young Welsh winger Daniel James as the only current Red Devils player who ‘excites’ him.

The former United midfielder slammed the situation at Old Trafford in his column for Paddy Power, saying it’s ‘crazy’ how reliant the club have become on their summer signing from Championship club Swansea City.

James has certainly started brightly for MUFC this season, but that could also be a cause for concern as so many of the team’s more established stars have majorly under-performed so far.

Ince is clearly a fan of the 21-year-old winger, but has torn into the way things are going at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, saying he prefers what Frank Lampard is doing in a similar situation at Chelsea.

Like Solskjaer, Lampard is a relatively inexperienced club legend charged with improving a former powerhouse with a squad built mainly around young players, but Ince believes there are more reasons to be optimistic about the project at Stamford Bridge than the one at Old Trafford.

“I think of Ole in the same way as I do Frank Lampard. Two young managers lacking experience, who have been thrown into two massive clubs,” Ince said.

“But, if you gave me the choice of who I’d rather be watching this season, it’d be Chelsea all day long – and that hurts me as a former United captain.

“At least when I look at Chelsea, I see what they’re trying to do, the way they play, their identity – they’re pressing high, getting tight, and creating chances. They can only get better.

“They’re so reliant on the young lad Daniel James – who is brilliant, but was in the Championship with Swansea last season – it’s crazy.

“There’s nobody else there that excites me.”