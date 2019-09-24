Manchester United have reportedly begun discussions over a new contract for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international hasn’t always managed to find his best form during his time at Old Trafford so far, but his importance to the side is being shown at the moment as he’s badly missed whilst out injured.

Man Utd could certainly do with keeping hold of this potentially world class talent, and the Times claim they’ve initiated contact with the player’s representatives.

As noted in the Times’ report, Pogba flirted with a transfer away from United over the summer as Real Madrid and Juventus were linked with him.

It seems clear the Frenchman is capable of playing for basically any team in the world when he’s on form, and MUFC will no doubt be way of losing him and seeing him shine elsewhere.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for United, and they could really do without being given even more work to do in the transfer market any time soon with the potential loss of Pogba.

The 26-year-old does, however, have a deal for another two years with the option of a third, so it’s not exactly a desperate situation for the club just yet.