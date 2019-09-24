Manchester United players are reportedly not happy with some aspects of training at the club at the moment under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian tactician looks likely to come under increasing pressure after a difficult start to the season, with United winning only two of their six Premier League matches so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd players are particularly unconvinced by coach Kieran McKenna, who has a key role in training due to Solskjaer tending to be fairly hands-off in sessions, as Sir Alex Ferguson was.

A report from the Telegraph adds that the training methods are seen by some players as old fashioned and uninspiring, which would certainly also explain the way things have gone on the pitch so far this season.

United fans won’t be pleased to hear these stories as many will no doubt have been keen to see things work out for Solskjaer, who remains a club legend from his playing days at Old Trafford.