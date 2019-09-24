Manchester United star Paul Pogba has a stylish new haircut as he prepares to return to action for the Red Devils.

The France international has been injured for the last few games and proven a big miss for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Solskjaer has been quoted by the Metro as saying Pogba could be available to return for the Carabao Cup game against Rochdale, which should in theory mean he’s definitely in line for a return to action against Arsenal next week.

See above for Pogba’s stylish new trim, which one fan has noticed is rather similar to the way he had it done for a notable big win at the Emirates Stadium.

Could the 26-year-old be preparing to boss it away at Arsenal once again? Man Utd fans will certainly hope so…