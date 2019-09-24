Man United are reportedly set to go back in for Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic in the January window following their failed attempts to land him in the summer.

As per the Sun, the Red Devils were interested in signing the 33-year-old during the summer transfer window, however a move to Old Trafford for the Croatian never materialised.

However now, the same report notes that United are back in the hunt for the forward, with the club aiming to move for him in the January window.

Mandzukic has fallen out-of-favour at Juve under Maurizio Sarri, with the Croat yet to start a game for the Old Lady this year under the Italian’s tutelage.

Thus, should Mandzukic get fed up of sitting on the sidelines in Turin, one would presume that he may end up forcing a move away from the club, news that’ll definitely come as a boost to United given this report.

United could definitely do with adding to their attacking options in January given that they failed to replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer following his switch to Inter Milan.

The club only really have Rashford and Martial as options to choose from at striker, two players who are currently injured, a scenario that has left United short-handed upfront

Should United sign Mandzukic in January, it’ll give their attacking options a big boost, as Solskjaer looks to guide his side to a top four finish in what is his first full season in charge at Old Trafford.