Manchester United legend Paul Ince has singled out Marcus Rashford as a weak link in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and slammed the club for failing to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez during the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have made a poor start to the season and Rashford in particular seems to have seen his form tail off badly after such a promising start to his Old Trafford career.

It remains to be seen if Rashford can get back to his best and if this is just a bit of a blip, and Ince insists he does still rate the youngster highly, though he’s questioned if he’s currently the man to lead the line for such a big club.

Writing in his column for Paddy Power, the former United midfielder made it clear he doesn’t see the 21-year-old vastly improving his final tally of 13 goals from last season, and that Man Utd need someone to be aiming for around 25 goals in a campaign.

“They knew they were going to lose Lukaku, and it was obvious Sanchez had to move on, so why the hell have they not got a striker or two in?” Ince said.

“You can’t be reliant on Marcus Rashford at this level to score you goals every game. He’s fantastic, but he’s young and still learning.

“Plus, he only scored 13 times last season – so why did they think he’d go and get 25 this year?

“United just haven’t got goals in the team, they struggled against a poor team in Astana, and against West Ham didn’t create anything.”