Real Madrid are reportedly making Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino their top priority target to replace the struggling Zinedine Zidane.

The Argentine is undoubtedly one of the best managerial minds in world football at the moment and makes sense as someone who could move up to a bigger job before long.

According to the Daily Mirror, Real are now preparing a fresh approach to try to lure Pochettino away from Spurs and to Madrid if the team’s form continues to go downhill under Zidane.

The report explains that the French tactician is under pressure in what is proving to be a difficult second spell in charge of the club.

Although Zidane won three Champions League titles in his first stint in charge, the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be really taking its toll on Los Blancos.

It remains to be seen if Zidane can rebuild the team in what is clearly a very different job from the one he had with a far stronger squad in his first spell.

Pochettino may well be more ideally suited to such a task after doing such fine work to make Tottenham more competitive in his time in north London.