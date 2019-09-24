Video: Jose Mourinho walks out of awkward interview at Best Fifa Football Awards

Former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho had a bit of an awkward moment at last night’s Best Fifa Football Awards.

Watch below as the Portuguese tactician answers what was a pretty weird question about football managers coaching teams from different planets (not included in this short snippet) before walking off.

One of the funniest moments from #TheBestAwards: Jose Mourinho walking off during an awkward interview ??pic.twitter.com/g5yqL5rUUT — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) September 24, 2019

One can understand Mourinho might not have wanted to continue this weird chat, but you’ve also got to feel a bit sorry for the interviewer here as she tried her best to persuade him to come back.

Mourinho was one of many big names present as Lionel Messi took home the big prize, while Liverpool also won big as Jurgen Klopp, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson picked up awards.