Barcelona fans seemed to turn on Luis Suarez tonight, as they took to Twitter to slate the Uruguayan for his display in their 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Barca got back to winning ways in La Liga tonight, as goals from Arthur and Griezmann gave them a 2-1 win over Villarreal at the Nou Camp.

Despite coming away with all three points, it was a very unconvincing display from Ernesto Valverde’s side, who struggled yet again once Lionel Messi came off the pitch halfway through the match.

Barca have struggled dearly so far this term, a theme they continued tonight during their game against the Yellow Submarine, signs that’ll definitely be worrying for fans of the club to see.

After the game, supporters took to Twitter to moan about Suarez, and not the team’s overall performance, following the Uruguayan’s display tonight.

Suarez was taken off midway through the second half for Ansu Fati, with the 16-year-old looking so much more dangerous than Suarez did during his cameo display.

And following this, it looks like Barca fans want rid of the experienced forward if these tweets are anything to go off…

Suarez needs to sell his house and Ansu and his family needs to move in. — Adri@n (@AdrianXVIII) September 24, 2019

Sell Suarez — CATALAN JUDGE ??? (@ULTRA_DNA) September 24, 2019

Okay Barca needs to sell Suarez — ?HOST (@Mustafaa_m3) September 24, 2019

Suarez need to sell as soon as possible in next transfer window ? — Addy Naik (@naik_addy) September 24, 2019

Sell Suarez — Vitor R. Oficial (@vitorrrr422) September 24, 2019