Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ranks pretty high on the list of potential next Premier League managers to be sacked after a poor start to the season at Manchester United.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to give us the latest odds in the Premier League sack race, with Everton boss Marco Silva leading the way at just 6/4 to be the next to be shown the door by his club.

The Toffees have not progressed as many would have expected after a great deal of investment in recent times, and it certainly seems understandable that the club might want to make a change soon if things don’t improve quickly.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It’s hard to see how Marco Silva turns things around at Goodison Park and with pressure mounting, we think he’ll be the next Prem boss out of a job.”

Solskjaer is second on the list at 6/1, which is pretty damning for the Norwegian after he’d initially got off to such a good start at Man Utd.

It’s fair to say, however, that it’s hard to imagine the Red Devils showing much patience with him, even if he is a club legend, if things don’t pick up soon.

Elsewhere on the list, United fans may be interested to see that a potential Solskjaer replacement in the form of Mauricio Pochettino is just 10/1 to be the next managerial sacking in the Premier League as Tottenham go through their first real rough patch of his otherwise hugely impressive reign.

Could this all work out rather neatly for MUFC to pounce for the Argentine later this season? It’s too early to tell, but here are the latest sack odds from Ladbrokes:

Next Premier League Manager to Leave

Marco Silva – 6/4

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 6/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 8/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 10/1

Steve Bruce – 12/1

Dean Smith – 14/1

Quique Sanchez Flores – 14/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 14/1

Graham Potter – 16/1

Roy Hodgson – 16/1