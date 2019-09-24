Real Madrid could reportedly be made to start Nacho Fernandez for their matches against Osasuna and Atletico Madrid this week after they picked up an injury to Ferland Mendy.

The club confirmed via their official website earlier today that the Frenchman has endured an injury to his leg, with the player now set to join fellow left-back Marcelo on the treatment table in the Bernabeu because of this.

Following this, it’s now been reported by journalist Jose Luis Sanchez that Los Blancos could start Fernandez at left back against both Osasuna and Atletico, as they look to build on the impressive 1-0 win they managed against Sevilla on the weekend.

Mendy, ausencia en el entrenamiento por molestias musculares. Posible lesión, así que sin Marcelo, Nacho apunta al lateral izquierdo ante Osasuna y Atlético. Toda la información a las 14:59 en #JUGONES @elchiringuitotv@DeporteslaSexta — José Luis Sánchez ?? (@JLSanchez78) September 24, 2019

Should Real end up starting the Spaniard in their next two league outings, it’ll be interesting to see how they get on, as Zidane’s side look to come away from both of the matches with two wins.

Fernandez is yet to play a single minute for Real this year, with the Spanish international being forced to sit on the bench for the club thus far, however now, it seems like he might finally get his chance to impress this week.

Real’s defence has been very shaky so far this term, with Zidane’s men keeping just one clean sheet thus far, against Sevilla on Sunday night.

And following this, the club will be looking to build on that ahead of their games Osasuna and Atletico this week, as Los Blancos look to improve on the win they manage in Sevilla last week…