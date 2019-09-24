Man Utd could reportedly turn to Massimiliano Allegri if they choose to make a change on the bench and replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, as they’ve collected just eight points from their opening six Premier League games which leaves them sitting in eighth place in the standings.

Following on from last season where they failed to qualify for the Champions League and didn’t win any trophies, it’s not quite the response that the fans or hierarchy would have been looking for.

It’s unclear at this stage as to whether Solskjaer is under increasing pressure to oversee an upturn in form to offer reassurance over his job, but reports in Italy are suggesting that a frontrunner is emerging as a possible successor for the current Man Utd boss.

As noted by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, it’s claimed that Allegri is in pole position if United opt to change manager, as they would seemingly go with someone more experienced and with a track record of winning, in Italy at least.

Allegri, 52, won five consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before leaving this past summer, while he also added four Coppa Italia trophies and two Italian Super Cups to his collection too.

That followed on from a Scudetto with AC Milan in 2011 as well as another Super Cup, and so there is little doubt over his ability to coach at the top level and achieve results.

His lack of success in Europe is perhaps his biggest flaw, but time will tell if that comes to cost him a possible job at Man Utd, if they decide that a change is necessary to meet their expectations.

United face Rochdale in the League Cup on Wednesday night before hosting Arsenal next Monday. They’ll be desperate to pick up two important wins to start building some momentum and ensure that any talk of a Solskjaer exit goes away.