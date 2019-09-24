Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reported to have laid into his players after the 2-0 defeat away to West Ham at the weekend.

The Red Devils were poor once again as they continued their slow start to the season, and it seems Solskjaer made his feelings known to his players afterwards.

According to the Times, the Norwegian tactician told his squad they were letting the club down and not playing to the high standards required at the club.

This sounds like a strong response to a poor result and it remains to be seen if Man Utd’s players can take the criticism on board and improve.

Despite getting off to such a fine start when he initially came in as interim manager, Solskjaer’s results have been very poor since he landed the job permanently.

Many MUFC fans will now surely be questioning if handing the job to a popular club legend, who isn’t actually that experienced at the highest level of management, was a big mistake.

One imagines an ambitious side like United won’t keep patient with Solskjaer for that much longer if he cannot coax some improved performances and results out of this team very soon.