Two men charged after attempted robbery on Arsenal duo, pair to appear in court

The Met Police have confirmed that two men have been charged with attempted robbery after the incident involving Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

As noted by the Mirror, Ashley Smith, 30, and Jordan Northover, 26, have been charged and will appear in court at later dates, with the former set for a hearing on Wednesday.

It comes after the footage below was shared of the incident, which shows Kolasinac fighting the pair off as Ozil stays in the car with the wives of the two Arsenal players as they eventually escaped the ordeal.

The Arsenal duo were forced to miss games after the incident amid ongoing security fears, but they will no doubt be relieved that the perpetrators have been identified and will face the subsequent punishment.

It’s noted in the report above that objects were thrown at Ozil’s car while they were being chased as they eventually found safety in a local restaurant they are known well at, with the owner helping to contact the police.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, and now it’s great to hear that those guilty of carrying out the disgraceful acts have been caught and charged.