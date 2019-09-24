Barcelona have confirmed their starting XI to take on Villarreal in La Liga tonight, with a number of fans jumping to Twitter to hound Valverde for his decision to play Luis Suarez.

Barca will be looking for a win tonight, as they aim to get back to winning ways following their awful performance against Granada at the weekend.

Valverde’s side were beaten 2-0 in their away La Liga game of the season, as the club’s poor form away from the Camp Nou continued.

Given this, the Spaniard will be under some pressure to come away from tonight’s game vs Villarreal with all three points, as he looks to get his side’s form back on track.

For the game, Valverde has opted to start Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann upfront together, and it’s the Uruguayan’s inclusion that has a lot of the club’s fans in uproar.

Following the announcement of their starting line-up, Blaugrana supporters took to the club’s Twitter to slate Valverde’s decision to include Suarez in his side’s starting XI for today’s match.

Given how he played in Barca’s last home game, this one seems like a bit of a weird one to us…

Suarez ?? This coach isn’t serious — Ejisu Ace Hood (@BJahmiel) September 24, 2019

Suarez out! — Samuli (@Mosqu1to_) September 24, 2019

Suarezzzzzz??? Wtfffff — OGcule (@_fenomeno__) September 24, 2019

Suarez & Roberto starting again ??? — Jesse (@jessejohn8) September 24, 2019

Suarez again? Get fatty out — Neo? (@hate_chemistry) September 24, 2019

Suarez and S.Roberto WHY VALVERDE?! THIS COACH CAN NEVER GET THE LINEUP PROPERLY! FUCK ME — Aram? (@ShaoIinho) September 24, 2019

this coach can't bench Suarez still#valverdeOut — k.A??? (@ka_klew) September 24, 2019