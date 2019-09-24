Video: Antonio Conte fumes with Italian media in heated press conference over key issue

Inter boss Antonio Conte didn’t hold back as he addressed an issue with the Italian media with regards to inciting insults from rival fans.

The Nerazzurri face his former club Juventus on October 6, and the Italian tactician has been left less than impressed with some of the news he has seen published.

SEE MORE: Video: Romelu Lukaku shows physicality as he sends Conte off balance with huge chest-bump

Based on his comments below, it appears as though he has taken issue with some publications essentially inciting insults and abuse from rival fans by suggesting that he will come under it before the event has even happened.

In fairness, he makes a valid point as if it’s published in the news and made a point of prior to the game, it’s only likely to fan the flames and ensure that it does happen, albeit there is a counter-argument that it would take place regardless.

Nevertheless, Conte evidently feels strongly enough about it to go on a heated rant about it, as seen in the video below, as he hit out at the journalists and editors involved for circulating such news.

“I’ve read some articles that talk about the upcoming Inter-Juventus as a match where I’ll be showered with insults,” he said, as seen in the video below, but also translated by Football Italia.

“I’m stunned because whoever writes and talks should have more of a conscience and understand what causes provocation, what feelings they transmit to the reader.

“If I was the editor of the newspaper, I’d kick their backsides. Whoever writes and communicates things has an extra responsibility because everything is reported by social media and it feeds a spiral of hatred and dissatisfaction.

“It really bothers me to see this or someone suggest insulting a person during a game.”

Having opted to join their bitter rivals, it’s fair to say that Conte won’t get a warm reception from the Juventus fans regardless. However, it’s an important point to make as it doesn’t reflect well on anyone involved.