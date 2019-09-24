Video: Arthur Melo scores insane 30-yard goal for Barcelona vs Villarreal to give Blaugrana 2-0 lead

Arthur Melo scored an absolute thunderbolt for Barcelona this evening, as he doubled his side’s lead against Villarreal at home.

Having already gone 1-0 up earlier on the match thanks to Antoine Griezmann, Arthur added to his side’s tally midway through the first half with a stunning strike.

? WHAT A HIT FROM ARTHUR! ? Asenjo had no chance and Barca double their lead! pic.twitter.com/B9l6omhNVg — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2019

What a hit from Arthur Melo?. pic.twitter.com/nTOAO57CTE — ASakka (@Sakkax10) September 24, 2019

After being given the ball by Busquets, Arthur lined-up up a shot, as he fired home from a good 30-yards to score a simply superb brilliant second for the Blaugrana.

Pick that one out!

