Video: Arthur Melo scores insane 30-yard goal for Barcelona vs Villarreal to give Blaugrana 2-0 lead

Arthur Melo scored an absolute thunderbolt for Barcelona this evening, as he doubled his side’s lead against Villarreal at home.
Having already gone 1-0 up earlier on the match thanks to Antoine Griezmann, Arthur added to his side’s tally midway through the first half with a stunning strike.
? WHAT A HIT FROM ARTHUR!
? Asenjo had no chance and Barca double their lead! pic.twitter.com/B9l6omhNVg
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2019
What a hit from Arthur Melo?. pic.twitter.com/nTOAO57CTE
— ASakka (@Sakkax10) September 24, 2019
After being given the ball by Busquets, Arthur lined-up up a shot, as he fired home from a good 30-yards to score a simply superb brilliant second for the Blaugrana.
Pick that one out!
