Video: Eto’o claims Liverpool duo should have been frontrunners for FIFA’s best player award ahead of Messi & Ronaldo

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o felt either Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah should have won this year’s FIFA men’s best player award.

As per Sky Sports, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi scooped the award for the sixth time in his career on Monday night, finishing ahead of Juventus rival Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds won a sixth European Cup last season, but Mane and Salah did not make the final three-man shortlist, which baffled Eto’o prior to the award ceremony.

The legendary ex-Cameroon forward clearly felt the Liverpool duo were harshly overlooked this year, claiming that they should have been the frontrunners to win the award ahead of the likes of Messi and Ronaldo.

Eto’o was asked by a reporter who he believed should win the award out of Messi, Van Dijk and Ronaldo, to which he responded defiantly: “The best one for me is Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, but they’re not here.”

(Pictures courtesy of FIFA TV)