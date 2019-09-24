Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has extended his side’s lead against Preston North End in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with a fantastic finish.

In the 34th minute of the clash, Raheem Sterling showed off some lovely dribbling before playing the ball into Jesus’ path with a pinpoint pass to split Preston’s defence.

The Brazilian managed to stay composed and fire the ball into the back of the net with a lovely finish from a tight angle.

Check out the 22-year-old’s goal below:

? ¡No perdona! Espectacular disparo cruzado de Gabriel Jesús para ampliar la ventaja del Manchester City ante el Preston #CarabaoCup ? pic.twitter.com/6y7d5BtZAt — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) September 24, 2019

Jesus always seem to perform when he’s called on in the absence of superstar Sergio Aguero or when the Argentinean is rested by Pep Guardiola.