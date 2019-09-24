Menu

Video: Gabriel Jesus makes it 2-0 to Manchester City vs Preston with fine finish

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus has extended his side’s lead against Preston North End in tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with a fantastic finish.

In the 34th minute of the clash, Raheem Sterling showed off some lovely dribbling before playing the ball into Jesus’ path with a pinpoint pass to split Preston’s defence.

The Brazilian managed to stay composed and fire the ball into the back of the net with a lovely finish from a tight angle.

Check out the 22-year-old’s goal below:

Jesus always seem to perform when he’s called on in the absence of superstar Sergio Aguero or when the Argentinean is rested by Pep Guardiola.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gabriel Jesus guardiola Pep Guardiola