Video: Mario Balotelli fumes with officials after defeat to Juventus

Brescia star Mario Balotelli was left livid after his side’s 2-1 defeat to Juventus on Tuesday night as they spurned an early lead.

Alfredo Donnarumma gave the hosts the lead after just four minutes, but an own goal just before half-time coupled with a superb strike from Miralem Pjanic turned things around in Juve’s favour.

SEE MORE: Video: Stunning strike from Miralem Pjanic seals Juventus win over Brescia

As seen in the video below, Balotelli clearly wasn’t impressed with some of the decisions made in the encounter, as he blasted the officials after the full-time whistle.

“Always to Juve, everything to them,” Goal Italy quoted him as saying, as seen in the video.

The 29-year-old was clearly bitterly disappointed and was being held back by teammates and staff from perhaps saying anything further that he would regret.

However, it won’t change the result as Juve move back to the top of the Serie A table temporarily while Brescia were left empty-handed after a close-fought encounter.