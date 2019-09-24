Video: Santi Cazorla rolls back the years with brilliant 30-yard goal for Villarreal vs Barcelona

Santi Cazorla showed he’s very much still got it this evening, as he scored an absolutely stunning 30-yard strike to give Villarreal a way back into their match vs Barcelona.

Cazorla’s side were 2-0 down heading towards half time following goals from Griezmann and Arthur, however this deficit was halved just before the interval thanks to a stunning strike from the Spaniard.

This is how Cazorla answered.. what a strike pic.twitter.com/hxmNhw0f0S — Usman (@usmaannkhan) September 24, 2019

? SANTI CAZORLA FROM LONG RANGE! ? Villarreal get a foothold just before the break and will start the second half 2-1 down at the Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/TiThiLyfCV — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2019

After picking up the ball 40 yards from goal, the midfielder strode towards Barca’s net before unleashing a rasping 30-yard drive with his weak foot, leaving Ter Stegen with no chance in the process.

Pick that one out!

Pictures via Premier Sports