Video: Team scores golazo straight from kickoff, instant reply as game goes to 1-1 in first 30 seconds

A game between King’s Lynn Elite and Cogenhoe United got off to an absolutely crazy start with two goals in the first 30 seconds.

Watch this video below from the Guardian, which shows the first team scoring an incredible long-range effort straight from kickoff…

Two goals in first 30 seconds: halfway-line strike in U16 match sees instant reply https://t.co/7UJorC5w8N pic.twitter.com/07bOCVRAzZ — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) September 24, 2019

The opposition then equalise just seconds later after restarting the match, with a well-worked move making it 1-1.

Is this the quickest two goals ever scored in a game?