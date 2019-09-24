Video: Tomori’s hilarious reaction to Abraham’s showboating in Chelsea training session

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori was not impressed with Tammy Abraham’s skills during a warm-up on the training pitch this Tuesday.

The Blues are currently preparing for a Carabao Cup third-round clash against Grimsby Town, where they will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League over the weekend.

Ahead of Wednesday’s League Cup tie at Stamford Bridge, Abraham has been showing off his ability on the ball during a training session at Cobham.

Tomori’s hilarious reaction to the in-form striker’s showboating suggests he was not at all impressed by his teammate’s antics, with his icy stare caught on camera by the club’s media staff.

Check out the Chelsea defender’s bemused expression below.

Showboating during stretches? @FikayoTomori_ is having none of it! ?? pic.twitter.com/5DIf08GuJr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 24, 2019