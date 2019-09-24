Video: Wojciech Szczesny left red-faced as Juventus fall behind at Brescia

Juventus have had a difficult start to the season and it could be set to continue in their clash with Brescia on Tuesday night.

The Bianconeri managed to scrape a 2-1 win over Verona at the weekend as they haven’t yet entirely convinced as they look to defend their Serie A crown under Maurizio Sarri.

In turn, they would have been hoping to produce a more assured performance in midweek, especially without Cristiano Ronaldo who was left out of the squad to rest due to an injury concern.

However, they may well live to regret that decision as Brescia broke the deadlock after just four minutes as Alfredo Donnarumma hammered them into the lead.

As seen in the video below though, Wojciech Szczesny won’t want to see the replay again any time soon, as although the shot was hit with real power, the Polish goalkeeper will undoubtedly be disappointed he wasn’t able to keep it out as it seemed to go straight through him.

Time will tell if it turns out to be a costly error…

? Donnarumma hammers Brescia into the lead as Szcz?sny is left red-faced! ?? Ronaldo resting and Juventus are in trouble early on at the Stadio Mario Rigamonti pic.twitter.com/OVaRj1jIFA — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 24, 2019