Worry for Barcelona as Lionel Messi taken off at half time of Villarreal clash after picking up knock in first half

Barcelona have been dealt a bit of worry regarding the fitness levels of Lionel Messi, after the Argentine was taken off during half time of the club’s match against Villarreal on Tuesday night.

On his first start of the season, Messi took just five minutes to make an impact, as his corner was headed home by Griezmann to give the home side an early lead.

However, things didn’t go entirely to plan for Messi during the first half, as he seemed to pick up a knock, something that forced him off for a bit in order to receive treatment.

Messi down on the touchline getting treatment… — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 24, 2019

Messi managed to come back on following this to complete the half, however now, it seems like the player’s knock is worse than first feared.

The forward was taken off at half time, with Ousmane Dembele coming on in his place, a player who is also making his return from injury tonight.

Dembele coming on. Barca fans will hope Messi just going off as a precaution, but worrying given this is his first start of the season after calf problem. — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) September 24, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see the extent of Messi’s problem, and whether he’s forced to miss the club’s match against Getafe at the weekend because of it.

Given his importance to the Blaugrana, we’re sure their fans will be praying that Messi’s injury isn’t serious, as they look to get back to winning ways in La Liga tonight.