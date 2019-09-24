Real Madrid have had bad luck with injuries so far this season, and with Ferland Mendy picking up a problem this week it doesn’t seem set to end any time soon.

Los Blancos host Osasuna at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night hoping to solidify their spot at the top of the La Liga standings as they currently sit joint top alongside Athletic Bilbao.

In order to do so, Zinedine Zidane would have hoped to have as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible, with no new setbacks to be concerned with.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, he hasn’t been able to prepare without one though as Mendy has sustained a muscle injury which is set to rule him out for the Osasuna clash and perhaps the weekend too.

It comes at a bad time for Real Madrid as Marcelo is already absent with an injury problem of his own, and so Zidane has a big headache at left-back it seems moving forward until they recover while other key individuals such as Eden Hazard have also missed playing time due to injury this season.

Mundo Deportivo add that Nacho Fernandez, who hasn’t played a single minute of football so far this season, could be drafted in as a makeshift solution.

However, while it will be a problem he’ll have to solve in midweek against Osasuna, the bigger issue will be if the pair aren’t able to recover in time for the derby against Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, as there will be a major concern that they could be exploited down that flank.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but the focus for Real Madrid and Zidane for now will surely be on getting three points against Osasuna and going into the Madrid derby with spirits high after another win.