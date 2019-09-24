Zinedine Zidane is said to be eager to see Real Madrid sign French midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon in the near future, a player who’s also wanted by Man City.

Real could definitely do with adding to their options in the centre of the park this season, especially seeing as stars like Toni Kroos and Luka Modric have shown that they’re far from what they used to be.

Given this, it seems like Zidane and Co are on the lookout for new players to bring into their midfield, with one of these being Lyon man Aouar.

As per Don Balon, Zidane has suggested the signing of Aouar to Real Madrid’s hierarchy, with the 21-year-old’s price tag currently sitting at around €60M.

The report also notes that Man City, as well as Napoli and PSG, are also keeping tabs on the player, thus it seems like Los Blancos could have a battle on their hands if they’re to seal a deal to sign him in the future.

Aouar has bene very impressive for Lyon since the start of last season, with the player bagging himself eight goals and 13 assists in all competitions since then, with very few of these coming in the Champions League.

The player will surely be looking to improve on his record in the CL this year considering he failed to bag in the competition last term.

The Frenchman can play as both a central and defensive midfielder, as well as on the left, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Real should they end up signing him in the near future.

And given the options Los Blancos have to pick from in midfield at the moment, it may be wise to listen to Zidane and sign Aouar before it’s too late…