Alisson speaks out on his recovery from injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has said that he is close to being fully fit after a calf injury has sidelined him for several weeks now.

The Brazilian international suffered an injury on his calf while taking a goal-kick during the Reds’ Premier League opener against Norwich City at Anfield. He has since been out of action.

However, Alisson has said that he is feeling much better and is close to returning back on the field. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the 26-year-old said: “I’m on a good way, I think we are nearly there. I can go outside to the pitch to do some goalkeeper work and I feel very well. I feel confident and I think now it’s just about getting all my power, all my confidence to come back and do what I love to do. It’s massive because if I look back, two weeks ago I couldn’t even walk properly. Now I’m running, jumping on my right leg that was injured so I’m really happy for that.”

Alisson won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award and was also inducted in the FIFPro World XI. Despite his absence, Liverpool have been doing pretty well with Adrian producing some good saves in goal. However, there have been only one clean sheet so far.

Liverpool will be hoping that Alisson returns soon, at least before their Premier League fixture against Manchester City. The Reds play their Carabao Cup opener against Milton Keynes Dons tonight before facing Sheffield United on Saturday.