Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is reportedly ready to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham in something of a surprise move.

The Italian tactician is one of the biggest names in management after enjoying plenty of success at Juve and AC Milan, and may well have been expected to move on to a bigger job next.

A report from Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, recently claimed Manchester United were in pole position to snap Allegri up amid their struggles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

However, it may be that Spurs are now also serious contenders for Allegri’s signature as the Sun claim he’d be ready to take the job in north London.

The report explains that there are growing fears inside Tottenham that Pochettino could be about to leave after a recent difficult spell.

The Argentine has worked wonders for much of his time with Spurs but the team’s recent form has been terrible and has cast doubt over his future.

If he does leave, THFC fans would surely have to be pretty happy with a proven successful coach like Allegri as a replacement.

It would be a blow for Man Utd, however, who arguably look even more in need of a top quality tactician like Allegri to replace the inexperienced Solskjaer, who has looked out of his depth at Old Trafford.