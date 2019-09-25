Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang clearly enjoyed Tottenham’s humiliating Carabao Cup exit to Colchester last night.

See below as the Gabon international has been spotted responding to a post on Instagram inviting people to hit like if they’re laughing at Spurs after their surprise defeat on penalties to secure an early Carabao Cup exit.

Aubameyang liked it, showing he’s a true Gooner with more excellent social media activity.

Aubameyang is known for being a bit of a character online and Arsenal fans will absolutely love to see him enjoying the misfortune of their bitter north London rivals Tottenham as much as they are.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are in a dire run of form at the moment, with Arsenal perhaps looking like having their best chance to finish above them in the table for the first time since they last did it in 2015/16.

Arsenal also cruised past Nottingham Forest in their cup tie last night, with a much-changed side thrashing their lower league opponents 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium.