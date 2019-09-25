Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette were quick to send supportive messages to Kieran Tierney on Instagram after he made an impressive debut for the Gunners in last night’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Arsenal thrashed Forest 5-0 in the Carabao Cup, with exciting young left-back Tierney finally getting a run-out after his summer transfer from Celtic.

The Scotland international arrived at Arsenal injured, so it took some time before he could make an appearance in the famous red and white jersey.

However, the highly-rated 22-year-old showed what he’s all about with a fine display defensively and going forward, which clearly impressed Aubameyang and Lacazette, as you can see with their replies in the post below…

Arsenal fans will now hope Tierney can build on this fine debut and make an impact for Unai Emery’s side in the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Nacho Monreal left the club for Real Sociedad late on this summer, so AFC could certainly do with Tierney settling quickly and showing he’s ready to become automatic first choice over the unconvincing Sead Kolasinac.