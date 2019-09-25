Carabao Cup draw in full: Chelsea vs Manchester United and Liverpool vs Arsenal sets up tasty fourth round

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw has been made and there are two huge games that really stand out as Chelsea take on Manchester United and Liverpool host Arsenal.

Both these ties should make for great viewing, with all of the teams involved in some intriguing third round ties this week.

Chelsea thrashed Grimsby 7-1 to set up this fixture against Man Utd, who by contrast only scraped past Rochdale on penalties at Old Trafford.

The last time these sides met in this competition it was an absolute thriller as Chelsea beat the Red Devils 5-4 at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool, meanwhile, take on Arsenal after a comfortable win over MK Dons, while the Gunners thrashed Nottingham Forest 5-0 on Tuesday night.

These two played out a notable classic at Anfield in the League Cup back in 2006/07 when Arsenal produced a stunning display to win 6-3 at Anfield.

Let’s hope for more classics from these sides, and here’s the draw in full…

Chelsea v Manchester United

Oxford v Sunderland

Liverpool v Arsenal

Crawley v Colchester

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester

Everton v Watford

Aston Villa v Wolves