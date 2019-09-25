Real Madrid have reportedly sent scouts to keep tabs on Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount after his superb start to the season.

The 20-year-old looks a terrific prospect and could have a big future at the highest level of the game after showing what he can do at Stamford Bridge this term.

Having shone on loan at Derby County last season, Mount has now benefited from Frank Lampard also being poached from the Rams to become the new Chelsea manager.

This has fast-tracked his step up to the Blues’ first-team, and Don Balon claim it’s now also got him on Real Madrid’s radar.

While it would be a bit of a surprise to see the young England international move to a major European giant so soon, Real do have a recent record of raiding the west Londoners.

Eden Hazard joined Madrid from Chelsea this summer, while Thibaut Courtois made the same move the year before.

Mount could well be the next if he carries on showing himself to be an elite young talent, especially if he can do it in the Champions League with CFC.