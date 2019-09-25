Chelsea right-back Reece James had a night to remember as he scored on his debut and put in a fantastic performance to help the Blues thrash Grimsby 7-1 in the Carabao Cup.

James shone on loan at Wigan last season to put himself into the first-team thinking of manager Frank Lampard this season, and he certainly took his opportunity tonight.

As well as scoring a superb goal, the 19-year-old’s all-round performance was excellent and could give Cesar Azpilicueta plenty to worry about as he’ll surely be getting more first-team opportunities again soon.

In response to his impressive debut, James took to Twitter to sum up his feelings in three simple words:

CFC fans seem to be loving it, with the club truly enjoying the benefits of a very exciting generation of young players who’ve come through the academy.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Fikayo Tomori also look great prospects for the future and look like they can do better than many of the club’s previous youngsters who spent large amounts of time out on loan before being offloaded without a chance at Stamford Bridge.