You see a lot of players who try to get into some sort of media work after they retire. Often it just turns into a player turning into some sort of quote machine as they criticise their former club over various things.

Darren Bent seems to have spent his time trying to lay into anyone he can through the media since he stopped playing.

His latest target is Spurs right-back Serge Aurier. He was speaking exclusively to Footballinsider247 as he criticised the full back and pointed out how much his flaws hurt the team.

Bent said: “Defensively, he’s all over the place, positionally, he’s all over the place.People get in behind him, I don’t think he’s particularly great on the ball – yeah, he scored a great goal the other day which was chalked off but when you look at the right-backs that they’ve had.”

He went on to compare him to another maligned for Spurs right-back: “People aimed a lot of Trippier but you knew what you were getting from Trippier. Technically on the ball he was very good, positionally he got himself into the right areas.”

The report went on to suggest that Bent felt the Ivorian was erratic and puts his teammates under pressure by being out of position at vital moments. It’s a bit harsh to get on his back so much, Pochettino is well known for wanting his full backs to get forward as much as possible so he’s always going to be up the pitch if the play breaks down and the opposition counter.

His future might be in doubt after Pochetinno preferred to play Davinson Sanchez out of position at right-back away to Olympiacos in the Champions League, it does suggest he doesn’t fully trust his player.

The other main alternative in the position would by Kyle Walker-Peters but he doesn’t look like nailing down a regular first team spot either.

Aurier is only 26 so still has time to improve, but he’s rarely played since joining the club. It does make you wonder if he could be sold in January if a replacement can be found.