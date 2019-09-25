Waves of Arsenal fans showed their support to defender Shkodran Mustafi after the centre-back gave this hilarious response to a fan after he was criticised.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is quickly becoming a fan favourite again, the ace was shown mountains of support after he replied to a fan that criticised him on social media.

Mustafi’s response went down like a treat with fans, it was extremely disrespectful for the Arsenal fan in question to take a sly dig at the star when he wrote: “I hate to say this but Mustafi has played 2 games and kept 2 clean sheets.”

Check out the Germany international’s hilarious tweet below:

Sorry for keeping the 2 clean sheets ? — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) September 25, 2019

Here’s how Gooners reacted to the defender’s response:

I love you man. Keep growing this resilient mentality. Defensively, you’re still our best CB. Good luck this season! — . (@regixta) September 25, 2019

Dubbbb — Sahar ?? (@Arsenalsahar) September 25, 2019

Dubstafi — Emery Out (@LacaDrip) September 25, 2019

Best CB at the club — . (@phiIbz_) September 25, 2019

Much improved performances, calm, composed, awake ?, maybe a few games out of the first team was what you needed. Long may it continue. Support the club, support the players — Sean Dixon (@SDIXON90) September 25, 2019

MY GUYYYYY?????????? — GunnersHeroLeo (@omsa_som) September 25, 2019

Brilliant response mate, keep fighting for the shirt and you will always have my support — Daniel aka baldy (@DanielArsenal1) September 25, 2019

You are doing great. Keep up the good work. — MOON MOON (@Numetalfx) September 25, 2019

You did well, we applaud your progression more of the same please!…consistency Shkodran consistency in keeping those clean sheets…that’s what the fans want & clearly being dropped has made you realise the importance of it!!! — Gutshwaz (@McGutshwa) September 25, 2019

Keep it up.. way too much unfair criticism.. — Paul Lesurf (@paullesurf) September 25, 2019

Mustafi has largely failed to live up to expectations since signing for Arsenal but it’s great to see that the defender is finding his feet again.

It seems as though he just needed some time out of the team to get himself back to his best.

Arsenal fans that follow everything to do with the club are well aware of just how important a figure the ace is in the dressing room, a quick scroll through the club’s YouTube channel will show you just how much his teammates love him.

It’s great to see so many fans jumping to his defence, whilst his form hasn’t always been at the level fans have expected – there’s no doubting that the defender has remained committed and respectful to the club during a very difficult period.