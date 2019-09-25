Menu

‘Dubstafi’ – These Arsenal fans love Shkodran Mustafi’s hilarious response to fan

Waves of Arsenal fans showed their support to defender Shkodran Mustafi after the centre-back gave this hilarious response to a fan after he was criticised.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi is quickly becoming a fan favourite again, the ace was shown mountains of support after he replied to a fan that criticised him on social media.

Mustafi’s response went down like a treat with fans, it was extremely disrespectful for the Arsenal fan in question to take a sly dig at the star when he wrote: “I hate to say this but Mustafi has played 2 games and kept 2 clean sheets.”

Check out the Germany international’s hilarious tweet below:

Here’s how Gooners reacted to the defender’s response:

Mustafi has largely failed to live up to expectations since signing for Arsenal but it’s great to see that the defender is finding his feet again.

It seems as though he just needed some time out of the team to get himself back to his best.

Arsenal fans that follow everything to do with the club are well aware of just how important a figure the ace is in the dressing room, a quick scroll through the club’s YouTube channel will show you just how much his teammates love him.

It’s great to see so many fans jumping to his defence, whilst his form hasn’t always been at the level fans have expected – there’s no doubting that the defender has remained committed and respectful to the club during a very difficult period.

