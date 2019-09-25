Real Madrid are reportedly lining up a stunning double raid on Premier League giants Tottenham in what could be a huge blow for them.

According to the Daily Mirror, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and star playmaker Christian Eriksen are being targeted by Real Madrid as part of what would be a major rebuilding process at the Bernabeu.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Real, who don’t look nearly as convincing in Zinedine Zidane’s second spell in charge as in his first.

Los Blancos could certainly do with adding the creativity of Eriksen to their squad, with the Denmark international showing himself to be a world class performer in his career so far.

Eriksen could also be an ideal replacement for the ageing Luka Modric in that midfield playmaker role for Madrid, and who better to manage him than current boss Pochettino?

The Argentine has been a big success at Tottenham, though his future may be in increased doubt at the moment after the club’s recent loss of form.

Spurs will surely not want to lose him, however, especially if he ends up leaving with such an important player in Eriksen.

The Mirror report that Madrid hope to get Eriksen in on a pre-contract agreement in January, with the 27-year-old nearing being a free agent.