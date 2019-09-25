Some Liverpool fans absolutely love Jurgen Klopp’s lineup for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons, the Reds’ top prospects are all getting a chance to impress.

Jurgen Klopp has decided to completely rotate against MK Dons in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash this evening.

Competitive debuts have been handed out to promising youngsters Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott and Rhian Brewster.

The Reds’ defence is still experienced with Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez and James Milner at the back alongside highly-rated youngster Ki-Jana Hoever.

Liverpool’s midfield looks very exciting as Adam Lallana, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all getting the chance to shine, the three stars have either been injured or had to settle for appearances off the bench this season.

Liverpool Under-23s captain Curtis Jones forms the front three alongside debutants Elliott and Brewster.

Klopp has also decided to leave his senior stars out of the matchday squad tonight, Liverpool’s bench is formed completely of youngster with the exception of Andy Lonergan.

Check out the lineup below:

? TEAM NEWS ? How we line-up for our @Carabao_Cup clash with @MKDonsFC ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the teamsheet:

Perfect team ? — Tobias (@Tobias07138250) September 25, 2019

Keita and Ox ready to do a madness — The Redmen (@LiamLFCButler) September 25, 2019

Elite midfield — Charlie (@CharlieB1701) September 25, 2019

JONES clinic inbound — Bassam (@BassamLFC) September 25, 2019

Oxs and naby in the same midfielder ???????? — Tim (@timmounce) September 25, 2019

OH MY GOD WHAT A TEAM — Ian ?? (@KloppVersion) September 25, 2019

That lineup is everything I wanted and more pic.twitter.com/KIr2EAu9u7 — Mcleavo ??? (@Mcleaveo) September 25, 2019

That midfield is so attacking — Aaron Hamilton (@AaronHa14419547) September 25, 2019

THAT MIDFIELD ??????? — ? (@abxlxo13) September 25, 2019

Please go through to the next round. — Samuel. (@SamueILFC) September 25, 2019

WHAT A LINEUP. — Samuel. (@SamueILFC) September 25, 2019

Ah come on man, look at the bench ffs! — Shahab? (@shahabLFC) September 25, 2019

Reds will be hoping for a routine win tonight, then Klopp will have to shift his focus to Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash with newly-promoted Sheffield United.

Should Liverpool’s youngsters and fringe players impress tonight, this will give the side a massive boost to their squad – Klopp could be spoilt for choice this season.