Arsenal fans have urged Unai Emery to play summer arrival Kieran Tierney against Man United on Monday following his impressive performance in their 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Gunners cruised into the fourth round of the League Cup last night, after they demolished Forest at the Emirates, with goals from Martinelli, Holding, Willock and Nelson proving to be the difference between the two sides.

A number of Gunners players performed well during the match, particularly Chambers, who bagged three assists on the night, as he helped guide the north London side into the next round of the competition.

However, it wasn’t Chambers who was being praised by the club’s fans on Twitter after the match, but Kieran Tierney, who was makign his first start of the season for the club.

The Scot played excellent during the match, proving to be a constant threat down the Gunners’ left-hand side.

And following this, supporters soon flocked to Twitter after the match to call for the former Celtic man to start against Man United in their next PL game.

Given how he played last night, we can hardly blame them!

Superb evening all round, and Tierney has to start against Man United. — MR DT © (@MrDtAFC) September 24, 2019

Tierney against United… hook it into my veins!! https://t.co/czl9JmsMWx — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) September 24, 2019

With the performance yesterday, Chambers, Holding, Torriera, Tierney have all justified their starting place against Manchester United at the weekend, what would Emery do? Ur guess is as good as mine. — ?????? (??) ?????? …. (@nubianprinz) September 25, 2019

Kieran Tierney is a MASSIVE upgrade to Kolasinac. He needs to start against Manchester United. Kolasinac is out of the team . — Odogwu (@MovingKorrect) September 25, 2019

If tierney don’t start against United I won’t watch bmt — Neymar (@louiscolls) September 25, 2019

Holding had to start vs United along with Tierney. Bellerin can be on the bench and start Chambers as RB. Either Sokratis or Luiz as the other CB. Not sure on either if I’m totally honest anymore. They both need to take a leaf out of Holdini’s book. — Hassan (@adunbilivit) September 25, 2019

Tierney starts for me against United. As does Holding. Rest um for the Europa.

Bellerin bench. Get Chambers in there. Get rid of Xhaka and we should stop leaking goals. — AFC Sam (@GoonerSamuel) September 25, 2019