‘Has to start against Man United’ – Loads of Arsenal fans want to see Gunners star in starting XI for United clash after Nottingham Forest win

Arsenal fans have urged Unai Emery to play summer arrival Kieran Tierney against Man United on Monday following his impressive performance in their 5-0 League Cup win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

The Gunners cruised into the fourth round of the League Cup last night, after they demolished Forest at the Emirates, with goals from Martinelli, Holding, Willock and Nelson proving to be the difference between the two sides.

A number of Gunners players performed well during the match, particularly Chambers, who bagged three assists on the night, as he helped guide the north London side into the next round of the competition.

However, it wasn’t Chambers who was being praised by the club’s fans on Twitter after the match, but Kieran Tierney, who was makign his first start of the season for the club.

The Scot played excellent during the match, proving to be a constant threat down the Gunners’ left-hand side.

And following this, supporters soon flocked to Twitter after the match to call for the former Celtic man to start against Man United in their next PL game.

Given how he played last night, we can hardly blame them!

