“He will be so good for us”- These Arsenal fans react to ace’s performance against Nottingham Forest

Arsenal FC
Several Arsenal fans were impressed with Kieran Tierney’s performance on his Gunners debut against Nottingham Forest last night.

The 22-year-old left-back joined the North London club from Celtic this summer for a transfer fee reported to be £25 million according to BBC. However, he was out of action for a while because of a hernia operation he underwent in May.

Tierney made his Arsenal debut in last night’s Carabao Cup match against Nottingham Forest and put in an impressive performance. He was effective defensively and often made runs forward. The Scottish international was eventually replaced in the 77th minute by Hector Bellerin who played his first match since January.

Arsenal eventually won 5-0 thanks to a brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Rob Holding. All in all, Tierney had a fine outing and many Gunners fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

