Several Arsenal fans were impressed with Kieran Tierney’s performance on his Gunners debut against Nottingham Forest last night.

The 22-year-old left-back joined the North London club from Celtic this summer for a transfer fee reported to be £25 million according to BBC. However, he was out of action for a while because of a hernia operation he underwent in May.

Tierney made his Arsenal debut in last night’s Carabao Cup match against Nottingham Forest and put in an impressive performance. He was effective defensively and often made runs forward. The Scottish international was eventually replaced in the 77th minute by Hector Bellerin who played his first match since January.

Arsenal eventually won 5-0 thanks to a brace from Gabriel Martinelli and goals from Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock and Rob Holding. All in all, Tierney had a fine outing and many Gunners fans took to Twitter to praise his performance.

Tierney is just different class. He will be so good for us. In this game alone he’s got more crosses right than Kolasinac has all season. — Renato (@rehnato) September 24, 2019

It’s clear to see what Tierney adds to the side. He’s still not at 100% fitness, but he’s a huge upgrade on Kolašinac. Solid defensively with the ability to beat a man & a wicked delivery to boot. It took a while to get the deal over the line, but he looks like a top addition. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 24, 2019

Tierney is a world class crosser at the ball. The way he wraps his legs around the ball every single time is perfection. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) September 24, 2019

You were class today mate. Hoping to see you playing against United. — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) September 24, 2019

Tierney’s engine is so impressive, bloke gets up and done the pitch with ease. #AFC pic.twitter.com/rBDh8I6Jmo — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) September 24, 2019