Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on Gareth Bale, saying that the Welshman is a very important player for the club.

There was a lot of talk on Bale leaving Los Blancos in the summer for China with Mirror Football claiming back in July that the 30-year-old was offered £1 million-a-week by Beijing Guoan. However, Bale stayed at Real Madrid with the Telegraph reporting that the La Liga giants refused to sanction a move for him.

The Welshman has featured in five of Real’s matches, scoring twice and providing an assist. Zidane has praised Bale for his performances and feels that the Wales international is a crucial player for Real Madrid. As quoted by Goal.com, the Frenchman said: “Bale’s really focused, same as the rest. He wants to do great, he’s in a good moment. He’s an important player and he knows he’s a great player. He helps when we attack and when we defend, as he did in the last game. When everyone is committed, we can do great things.”

Bale has so far been a regular for Real Madrid and we should see more of him as the season progresses. Los Blancos are currently third in the La Liga table with the same number of points as Granada and Athletic Bilbao- 11. Their next fixture is against Osasuna tonight after which, they play the Madrid derby on Saturday.