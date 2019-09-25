RB Salzburg youngster Erling Haaland has hailed Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the impact he’s had on him amid reports linking the forward with a move to Old Trafford.

Haaland has been one of the most talked about players in Europe so far this season, with the 19-year-old clearly making a name for himself with his performances for Salzburg in both the league and the Champions League.

Amidst this, the player has been linked with a move to Man United, with the Sun stating that the Red Devils are tracking the striker following his brilliant start to the season.

Following reports of this ilk, Haaland has decided to speak about the impact Solskjaer’s had on his career as a whole, words that’ll definitely get some United fans’ attention.

As per the Mirror, when speaking about the Norwegian, Haaland stated “He has had a huge impact on my life, both as a person and as a trainer. He won the Champions League and was an incredibly good player. He has taught me a lot.”

It’s easy to see why United are being linked with a move for Haaland, as the teenager has made an almost unbelievable start to his personal 2019/20 campaign.

The player has bagged 17 goals and five assists in just 10 appearances in all competitions so far, with the forward also bagging four hat-tricks during that time frame as well.

Haaland made a superb start to life in the Champions League last week, as he bagged a hat-trick on his competition debut for Salzburg, guiding his side to a 6-2 win in the process.

Should Haaland keep this form up until the end of the season, we doubt United will be the only club vying for his signature come the summer…