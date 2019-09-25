‘I want to die’ – Some Barcelona fans left feeling glum after Blaugrana offer Lionel Messi injury update

Barcelona offered an update regarding the injury Lionel Messi picked up against Villarreal on Tuesday night, something that left some of the club’s fans a little worse for wear.

Messi had to be taken off at half time of the club’s 2-1 win over the Yellow Submarine yesterday after he seemingly picked up a knock to his left thigh.

The Argentine was replaced by Ousmane Dembele, however at that point, Messi had already made his mark in the match, as he bagged an assist, setting up Griezmann from a corner.

Today, Ernesto Valverde’s side confirmed the extent of Messi’s injury on their official site, with the Blaugrana failing to mention how long the player is expected to be out for.

Barca confirmed that their talisman has picked up a knock to his left abductor, news that obviously wouldn’t have pleased fans of the club.

Following this update, fans flocked to the club’s official Twitter account to express just how disheartened they are at this news, something that’s expected given how important Messi is to their side…

