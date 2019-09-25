Chelsea have named an extremely young line-up for their League Cup clash against Grimsby this evening, with the likes of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi making their returns from their respective injuries.

The Blues take on lower-league Grimsby at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the League Cup today, and for the match, Lampard has seemingly put all his faith in a number of the club’s younger players.

The likes of James, Guehi, Gilmour, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic have all been elected to start for the west London side tonight, as they look to beat their League Two opposition in order to book their place in the fourth round.

Following the announcement of their starting line-up, Chelsea fans flocked to Twitter to laud at the fact Pulisic has been chosen to start by Lampard for today’s match.

The US international joined the club over the summer from Borussia Dortmund, however he is yet to score, a run he’ll look to end against Grimsby tonight.

Pulisic starts. ITS A MIRACLEEEE — AmericanHooligans???? (@AmericanHoolis) September 25, 2019