Video: James Milner gifted hilarious goal for Liverpool against MK Dons

Liverpool FC
James Milner has put Liverpool 1-0 up away to MK Dons this evening thanks to a bizarre goal from a terrible goalkeeping error.

Watch below as Milner tried a fairly speculative effort which didn’t look particularly dangerous, only for the ‘keeper to make an awful mess of gathering the ball.

As a result, it looped into the back of the net in an excruciating manner, giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead in this Carabao Cup tie.

Milner may never scored a weirder or funnier goal than this one, but Reds fans certainly won’t care!

