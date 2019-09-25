Video: James Milner gifted hilarious goal for Liverpool against MK Dons

James Milner has put Liverpool 1-0 up away to MK Dons this evening thanks to a bizarre goal from a terrible goalkeeping error.

Watch below as Milner tried a fairly speculative effort which didn’t look particularly dangerous, only for the ‘keeper to make an awful mess of gathering the ball.

?| James Milner’s opening goal with a little help from the keeper ? pic.twitter.com/berIVlWKbl — The Kopite (@TheKopiteOFF) September 25, 2019

As a result, it looped into the back of the net in an excruciating manner, giving Liverpool a 1-0 lead in this Carabao Cup tie.

Milner may never scored a weirder or funnier goal than this one, but Reds fans certainly won’t care!