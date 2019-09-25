Liverpool ace to miss Carabao Cup clash due to calf injury

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has said that Xherdan Shaqiri won’t play tonight’s Carabao Cup fixture against Milton Keynes Dons.

The Swiss international has featured in four of the Reds’ matches this season but was on the field for a less than 30 minutes combined. With their next opponent being League One club Milton Keynes Dons, there was a good chance of Shaqiri getting his first start of the season.

However, Lijnders has confirmed that the 27-year-old will miss tonight’s fixture at Stadium MK due to a tear on his calf. Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the club’s assistant manager said: “Yesterday [Tuesday], towards the end of training, Shaq felt his calf stiffen up a little bit. He couldn’t continue and a scan showed he had a little tear there. We need to wait a couple of days, but for sure he is not in contention for tomorrow. He needs some rest, so he will not be involved.”

With Shaqiri out, it will be interesting to see who Klopp starts tonight. The likes of Adam Lallana, Rhian Brewster and Dejan Lovren should get their first starts today. Liverpool are heavy favorites to win tonight and reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, something they weren’t able to do in the last two seasons.

After tonight’s match, Liverpool next play Sheffield United on Saturday.