The rise of Social Media and a constant news cycle means we know a lot more about the younger players than ever before. It used to be the first we would see of someone is them making their first team debut. Now they are built up, and it makes their debuts much more anticipated and possibly adds a bit of extra pressure.

Liverpool play MK Dons tonight in the Carabao cup, and it’s fully expected that Jurgen Klopp will use the game as a chance to see what the young players in the squad can do.

READ MORE: Pundit suggests Steven Gerrard may leave Rangers this year amid serious financial issues

The Liverpool Echo reported that one player who is expected to start tonight is Harvey Elliott. He’s already played senior football for Fulham last season, but this would be his first start for the Liverpool first team.

The Talented youngster has impressed for the youth team and for England at youth level, so it’s an exciting chance for the fans to see him in action. It’s important for them to play well, it will help strengthen their chances of being involved with the first team and a win could lead to another chance to play in the next round.

Elliott isn’t only known for his footballing ability. Some of his social media output caused outrage to the point that The Mirror reported Elliott had apologised to Harry Kane for some Snapchats that made fun of the England striker.

We can’t dwell on that, it’s so easy to forget he’s still a kid so these kinds of things will happen. As long as he’s learned from it we can move on and purely focus on him for his footballing ability tonight.